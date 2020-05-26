90% of Goa's coronavirus cases from Maharashtra: CM Pramod Sawant

With 90 per cent of Goa's 48 active COVID-19 cases originating from persons with travel history from Maharashtra, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that his government is considering to formulate a separate SOP for inter-state passengers arriving from across the border-state.

"We have already informed the Civil Aviation Ministry and the Railway Ministry. If Goa has any to fear, it is from Maharashtra. Therefore, we are thinking about drafting a separate SOP for Maharashtra, after discussing with everyone concerned," Sawant told reporters here.

The Chief Minister also said that he has had sounded out the central government about the issue. "We are thinking separately about a separate SOP for Maharashtra, because most of our cases, 90 per cent of the patients who are positive (in Goa) are from Maharashtra. We could issue a separate SOP," Sawant said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has repeatedly said, that all of the active COVID-19 cases in the state are "imported" and insisted that there is no community transmission in the coastal state.

A large chunk of the persons who have tested positive in Goa are passengers of the Delhi-Goa Rajdhani Express, most of whom have boarded the train in a Mumbai railway station.