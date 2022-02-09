97% Covid-19 patients in Tamil Nadu infected with Omicron variant

About 97 per cent of people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Tamil Nadu were infected with the Omicron variant, the latest analysis of Covid-19 samples has found.

The survey, which was conducted between January 1, 2022, and February 8, 2022, has found Omicron cases have risen exponentially in just about a few weeks. From nil cases in the first week of December 2021, Omicron cases have risen by 97 per cent in the last week of January.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian had in January declared that Omicron was the “most dominant variant” in the state with almost 85 out of 100 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were infected with the Omicron variant.

An analysis of samples said 13 per cent of the patients were infected with the Omicron variant on December 14 which rose gradually to 18 per cent on December 21. Four days later, the percentage of those infected with the Omicron variant witnessed an exponential increase to 63 per cent while it came down to 51 per cent on December 28.

On December 31, the percentage of those infected with Omicron variant state stood at 66 per cent, while it went to 83 per cent on January 1, 2022. It again fell to 80 per cent on January 3, while it rose to 97 per cent on January 26, 2022.

While the state stopped sending the samples for genomic sequencing to NIV, Pune, it continued to look for S-Gene dropout, a proxy test for Omicron variant, at the State Public Health Laboratory (SPHL) set up by the Tamil Nadu government after the second wave of Covid-19.

“This is normal, and this happened when the second wave of infections was largely driven by the Delta variant. Moreover, the Omicron variant is as infectious as measles and chickenpox. When the variant is highly infectious, such a high percentage is visible completely replacing the old variant,” Dr K Kolandaswamy, former Director of Public Health (TN), said.

