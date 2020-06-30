98.82% passed Kerala SSLC exams conducted amid Covid-19

Kerala SSLC examination results were announced on Tuesday with 98.82 percent of students becoming eligible for higher studies.

The Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala has more reasons to cheer as the exams were conducted in two phases amid the pandemic.

As many as 4,22,092 students wrote the exam in 2,945 centres spread across Kerala, Lakshadweep, and Gulf countries. The pass percent during last year was 98.11 percent. A total of 41,906 percent of students secured A+ in all subjects. As many as 1,837 schools secured 100 percent pass.

Kerala government's decision to conduct the pending SSLC examinations at the end of May, despite the Covid-19 cases witnessing a hike, had triggered strong criticism from the opposition parties. A section of parents and students also shared concerns about Covid-19 spread.

However, the government took adequate safety measures and managed to avoid a Covid-19 spread during the examinations.

While the first phase of the exams was held from March 10 to 19, the second phase was held from May 26 to 28.

The results are available on the following websites. keralapareekshabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in and

sietkerala.gov.in.