99.26% students clear Kerala SSLC exam

More than 99 per cent of the students who appeared are now eligible for higher secondary education

DHNS
DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 15 2022, 19:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2022, 22:46 ist
This year, 2,134 schools recorded all SSLC students clearing their exams.

The results of the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate examinations showed that this time, too, more than 99 per cent of the students who appeared are now eligible for higher secondary education.

However, with just 99.26 percent, this year the number fell marginally short of last year’s pass percentage of 99.47. This year, 4,26,469 students appeared for the SSLC examination, out of which 4,23,303 were declared eligible for higher secondary. Out of these, 44,363 students secured A+ in all subjects. This year, 2,134 schools recorded all SSLC students clearing their exams.

The record-breaking pass percentage from last year—99.47 per cent of students clearing the SSLC examination conducted during the pandemic—led to criticism from certain quarters about the leniency with the examination, and that it would affect the quality of students pursuing higher secondary education.

