A day after flaying Kerala govt over fund collection, vigilance case against opposition MLA

In what seems like an act of settling political scores, the Kerala government on Friday ordered vigilance investigation against an opposition MLA who had alleged of misuse of distress relief funds by Kerala government.

The vigilance investigation was ordered against KM Sahji, an MLA of Indian Union Muslim League, which is a coalition partner of the Congress in Kerala. He allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs. 25 lakh from an aided school management for upgrading high school to higher secondary school.

The other day Shaji flayed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's call for contribution to Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund in connection with COVID relief. He alleged of misuse of government funds for conducting cases in which CPM workers accused in political murders and improper utilisation of the funds collected during the previous floods. Even as the Chief Minister strongly flayed Shaji's allegations, Shaji stood by it and it even triggered widespread debates.

Meanwhile, government sources said the process for ordering the probe was progressing and it was just a coincidence that the order was issued at this point of time.