A day after her death, Sahira Banu wins in Kerala civic polls

Even as the CPM candidate of a grama panchayat ward in Malappuram district in North Kerala won the local body polls with a thumping majority, she was not there to witness the victory. She had passed away a day ahead of the results.

Fifty-year-old Sahira Banu of Parasheri West ward in Thalakkad grama panchayat near Tirur, on the suburbs of Malappuram, had met with a road accident on December 10.

The two-wheeler on which she was pillion was knocked down by a car. She was seriously injured and was fighting for her life when the polling in the ward was taking place on December 14. The next day afternoon, she won.

When the votes were counted on Wednesday, Sahira had won by securing 484 votes, which was more than double the 236 votes secured by the runner up, Sulikha Beevi, a UDF-backed independent.

Now, a bypoll would have to be held in the ward.

Sahira was an active member of the CPM and a ward member twice.

