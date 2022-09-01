A letter to Gorbachev changed a Malayali girl's life

The death of former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev would be more keenly mourned by a Malayali doctor than the general sadness felt at the passing of a dignitary—a letter to Gorbachev altered the course of her life altogether.

In 1989, Dr Reena Wilfred—then a pre-degree student—wrote a letter to Gorbachev, along with a memento, appreciating his nuclear disarmament efforts. At that time, she was studying in Thrissur, where her parents P S Wilfred and A Amalamma lived.

According to her brother Roy, Reena was quite enamoured by Gorbachev’s peace initiatives and thus wrote him a letter. A few weeks later, she received a reply through the Soviet Union consulate in Chennai, acknowledging the receipt of her letter and memento by Gorbachev. Along with the reply, she also received a few books.

Also Read | Gorbachev freed the Soviet Union but could not save it

Representatives from the Soviet Union consulate, as well as a team from Moscow radio, even visited Kerala, subsequent to which a reception was organised for Wilfred at Kundara in Kollam, where she hailed from. The event was attended by then central and state ministers, including then Information and Broadcasting Minister S Krishnakumar, who recollected Roy sharing pictures of that day.

According to Roy, the Soviet Union representatives announced at the event that they would sponsor Reena’s medical education in their country—but she declined the offer as she wanted to pursue higher education here in India.

However, when she got admission only for agriculture courses, she took up Soviet Union’s offer in 1991, after the consulate authorities offered the sponsorship again for the next academic year—this time, she availed of it.

And as the Soviet Union collapsed soon after, Reena did not get the scholarship. Yet, she completed her seven-year course after her family and well-wishers supported her financially.

Wilfred, who was working as a scientist with a central government institution in Delhi, had apparently tried to meet Gorbachev in person while in Russia, but couldn’t because of the volatile situation at the time.

Roy said that the offer from the Soviet Union changed her life, and hence Russia became a second home for Reena.