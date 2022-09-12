A N Shamseer elected new Kerala assembly speaker

A N Shamseer, a member of the Kerala Legislative Assembly from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) was formally elected as new state assembly speaker.

Shamseer replaced M B Rajesh, who was inducted into the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet to be a substitute to M V Govindan.

The veteran CPM leader resigned from the state cabinet after he was chosen to be the party’s state secretary. Popularly known as Govindan Master, he took over from Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who stepped down from party administration owing to illness.

In the 140-member Kerala Assembly, Shamseer secured 96 votes during the election held on Monday. Congress candidate Anwar Sadath contested against him and secured 40 votes.

The 45-year-old is a second-time MLA from Thalaserry in Kannur district. Shamseer is also a member of the CPM state committee.