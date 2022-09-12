A N Shamseer elected new Kerala assembly speaker

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Sep 12 2022, 16:10 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2022, 16:10 ist

A N Shamseer, a member of the Kerala Legislative Assembly from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) was formally elected as new state assembly speaker.

The veteran CPM leader resigned from the state cabinet after he was chosen to be the party’s state secretary. Popularly known as Govindan Master, he took over from Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who stepped down from party administration owing to illness.

In the 140-member Kerala Assembly, Shamseer secured 96 votes during the election held on Monday. Congress candidate Anwar Sadath contested against him and secured 40 votes.

The 45-year-old is a second-time MLA from Thalaserry in Kannur district. Shamseer is also a member of the CPM state committee.

Kerala
India News
Indian Politics

