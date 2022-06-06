A new dawn for Kerala Congress with Satheesan at helm?

V D Satheesan, the Leader of Opposition in the Kerala State Assembly, is emerging to be a new favourite among the top heavies of Congress in Kerala.

Satheesan is being hailed as the new ‘leader’ and ‘captain’ by young leaders and workers of the party, especially since Congress’s thumping victory at the Thrikkakkara by-election. Satheesan led the campaign for the constituency in Kochi for the unanimously selected candidate Uma Thomas.

Thomas won with a margin of over 25,000 votes and caused embarrassment for the ruling Left Democratic Front that had put an all-out effort to wrest the seat from Congress.

As soon as the by-election result was declared in favour of Congress, the party’s young leaders—MPs and MLAs both—posted on social media and staged demonstrations hailing Satheesan. While many termed Satheesan as 'leader'—a title enjoyed by the late Congress stalwart K Karunakaran—several others called Satheesan 'captain', in imitation of the title given by CPM workers to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

On Monday, Satheesan was given a rousing reception when he arrived at Thiruvananthapuram after the by-election success. However, Satheesan instructed party workers neither to call him ‘leader’ or ‘captain’ nor to put any hoarding up with just his picture on it.

He said that it was the party leaders’ and workers’ collective effort that led to the victory in the by-elections, he said. The 58-year-old party leader replaced Ramesh Chennithala as the Opposition leader after Congress was defeated for a second consecutive time at the state assembly polls.

Satheesan was not the only change at the helm in the past year. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee was also revamped by replacing Mullappally Ramachandran with Lok Sabha MP K Sudhakaran as the president.

The key mandate given by the party national leadership to the new state leadership was to put an end to groupism. During the campaign for the Thrikkakkara by-election, the party saw unity when all leaders jointly announced the late P T Thomas’s wife as the Congress candidate for the seat and worked as a unit to see her through to victory. Satheesan, a five-time MLA from Paravur in Ernakulam district, led the campaign where he was joined by various other leaders to campaign for Uma Thomas.

While some sources in Congress said that it was good to have just one face for the party, there have been rumours and allegations that not all top leaders were happy with these changes. There have been speculations that there were new groups emerging within the party, even as the new leadership was paying lip service to the top echelon so that resentments can be avoided.