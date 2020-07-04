A new Rs 200 crore Karnataka choultries complex in Tirumala soon

An agreement between the Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka governments has cleared the way for the construction of an expansive guest house in Tirumala for devotees from Karnataka.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams would build a modern pilgrim accommodation complex with amenities like a Kalyana Mandapam on a 7.5-acre plot at a cost of Rs 200 crore to be funded by the Karnataka government.

On Friday, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy met Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in Bangalore to resolve the long pending issue over the Karnataka choultries.

“While constructions would be on five-acre extent, about two acres facing the back Mada (temple car) street would be left open or could be used for landscaping or parking like purposes. This space is to help evacuate devotees to safety in case of any contingency during mega events like the Brahmotsavams,” Reddy told DH.

Located in a prime spot on the hill, at the backside of the Lord Venkateshwara temple, the Karnataka choultries is a landmark. But the old buildings are allegedly not being managed properly for some time. A plan to build a new complex has been stuck for many years because of legal hurdles, TTD officials said.

“But the 15-year-old pending issue has now ended with the initiatives of our CM Jaganmohan Reddy and Karnataka CM. The Karnataka government would soon submit a building plan, according to their requirements, for the TTD Board approval. Thereafter, Karnataka would deposit Rs 200 crore with the TTD to take up the construction works,” Reddy said.

During the coming Sravana maasam (August), Karnataka CM Yediyurappa will attend the foundation stone laying ceremony for which he would invite AP CM Reddy, TTD chairman said. The 7.5-acre land is on lease to Karnataka.

“For transparency in allotting sites for the construction of rest houses in Tirumala, we will enable an online bidding process soon,” Reddy said.