A paw-some alliance: Kerala dogs get a wedding

The marriage was solemnised at a heritage resort at Punnayurkulam

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Sep 21 2021, 13:35 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2021, 13:35 ist
Both bride Jaanvi and bridegroom Acid are Beagles. Credit: Special Arrangement

Kerala's Thrissur district witnessed a marriage of a different sort on Monday.

Both bride Jaanvi and bridegroom Acid are Beagles. The marriage was solemnised at a heritage resort at Punnayurkulam on the outskirts of the district and was attended by various other dogs.

Acid's family, natives of Vadanappally in the district, organised the wedding. Acid alias 'Kuttapu', who is two-and-a-half years old, was a member of the family from his younger days. He was like the third son to Shelly and his wife after their two human sons Akash and Arjun.

Akash told DH that the family was looking for a companion for Acid for quite some time and recently came across Jaanvi, who is around a year and half. Subsequently, the plans of organising a formal wedding materialised.

An event management group was engaged. A save-the-date photoshoot was also carried out. All their friends with pet dogs, were invited to the wedding by the family, who work in the hospitality industry.

While the bridegroom was dressed in a shirt, the bride wore a skirt. The bride was brought to the stage in a ceremonial manner. Garlands were exchanged the newly married couple cut a cake. The guests were served Biryani.

