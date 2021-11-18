A protest over a cup of tea against Kerala CM

A protest over a cup of tea against Kerala CM

Kozhikode natives Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fazal were held in 2019 by Kerala police under charges of UAPA

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Nov 18 2021, 17:07 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2021, 17:08 ist
Even CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury had openly raised concerns over invoking UAPA against the youths. Credit: DH Photo

A meeting over a cup of tea was held at Kozhikode district in Kerala on Wednesday not only  to express solidarity with two youths booked under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) but also as a symbolic protest against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Kozhikode natives Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fazal were held in 2019 by Kerala police under charges of UAPA accusing them of getting involved in Maoist activities. Despite mounting protest from various rights activists, opposition political parties and even from with in the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front, the Chief Minister justified the police action. Vijayan had then stated that the two were held not for going out to have tea.

For this reason various rights forums organised a protest meeting over a cup of tea at Kozhikode to express solidarity with the youths who got bail in the case. Both Shuhaib and Fazal also attended the meeting and had tea together. The two shared the hardships they had faced while in the prison and also lamented over the plight of others in similar circumstances in Kerala prisons, including their co-accused.

Even CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury had openly raised concerns over invoking UAPA against the youths, who were CPM workers. Hence the Vijayan government's justification of invoking UAPA against the youths had triggered a political row. The CPM was accused of taking a double standards on UAPA. Hence the stand of CPM on UAPA could come up for discussion in the upcoming party congress to be held in Kerala, sources close to the party said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala
Pinarayi Vijayan
UAPA
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Turkish band recycles rubbish into sounds

Turkish band recycles rubbish into sounds

India among nations with lowest quit rates for smoking

India among nations with lowest quit rates for smoking

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Nayanthara movies

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Nayanthara movies

SpaceX's first Starship orbital flight likely in 2022

SpaceX's first Starship orbital flight likely in 2022

DH Toon | No 'non-veg' food beyond this point

DH Toon | No 'non-veg' food beyond this point

Miramax sues Tarantino over planned ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs

Miramax sues Tarantino over planned ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs

Tamil Brahmin bachelors to look for brides in UP, Bihar

Tamil Brahmin bachelors to look for brides in UP, Bihar

India may achieve 30% cut in tobacco use by 2025: WHO

India may achieve 30% cut in tobacco use by 2025: WHO

 