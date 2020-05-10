A special bus carrying Keralites from Karnataka meets with an accident in TN

A special bus carrying 27 Keralites, including IT professionals, teachers, and students, from Bengaluru to their home state of Kerala, met with an accident on Sunday on the Karur-Salem national highway in Tamil Nadu.

The driver and cleaner of the bus suffered serious injuries, while some passengers suffered minor injuries. All the passengers resumed the journey to Kerala on another bus arranged by the Tamil Nadu government.

The incident took place at around 12 pm on Sunday when the special bus collided with a tanker lorry near Ram Nagar in Salem. The bus had 24 passengers – 23 from Kottayam and one from Idukki in Kerala – and was transporting them back to their home state. These people were stuck in Karnataka due to the lockdown.

Lenish, a passenger on the bus, told DH that they started the journey from Kalasipalayam by Sunday morning with 24 passengers, including nine women, apart from a coordinator and driver and cleaner. The bus was hired from Thrissur in Kerala and they started the journey after obtaining entry passes to Kerala.

Following interventions by some MPs from Kerala, the local authorities in Tamil Nadu extended all sorts of help and also arranged another bus for the passengers to resume their journey after first aid. The driver and cleaner were hospitalised.