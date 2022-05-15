AAP joins hands with Twenty20 aiming power in Kerala

Posing a cause for concern to the mainstream political parties in Kerala, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to join hands with Kitex-group backed Twenty20 forum with the aim of coming to power in the state.

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal made a formal announcement in this regard at a public meeting organised by Twenty20 in Kochi on Sunday.

Kejriwal said that if the AAP could come into power in Delhi and Punjab, it was possible in Kerala also. He highlighted the achievements of the AAP government in Delhi and said that all these could be made possible in Kerala also. He said he was very much impressed by the work of Twenty20 headed by Kitex managing director Sabu M Jacob and hence decided to work with him as well as other like-minded people.

The announcement of the new political front by AAP in Kerala would be a cause for concern to the Congress and CPM led fronts in Kerala as it could create cracks in their existing vote banks. For the BJP which is trying to improve its presence in Kerala also the entry of a new political front would be a setback.

Twenty20 which took shape as part of the corporate social responsibility initiatives of the Kitex group at Kizhakambalam in Kochi is now in power in four local bodies in Kochi. It fielded candidates in seven Assembly seats in 2021 and came third in two seats. Its welfare initiatives and development activities in Kizhakambalam and governance of the Kizhakambalam panchayat, which it won in 2015, received much appreciation.

However, there were also allegations that vested interests of the Kitex group were being given priority and pollution and other violations by the Kitex units were being suppressed.

AAP contested in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Kerala by fielding prominent personalities at 15 of the 20 constituencies. Though it did not win any seats it got a vote share of 1.43 per cent. The party was remaining defunct thereafter owing to leadership issues in the state unit. After the recent victory in the Punjab Assembly elections, the party was trying to revive in Kerala. A missed call membership campaign was already initiated. Retired Malayali IAS officer and former Tamil Nadu chief secretary P C Cyriac is AAP's state coordinator.

Even as AAP was planning to contest in the coming by-election at Thrikkakkara in Kochi by joining hands with Twenty20, both AAP and Twenty20 later decided to keep off from the contest maintaining that winning a lone seat in the by-poll would not make much impact. Twenty20 had contested at Thrikkakkara in the 2021 Assembly elections and emerged fourth with a vote share of 10.18 per cent.