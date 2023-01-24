AAP to restructure Kerala unit

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to reorganise the Kerala unit of the party.

AAP national general secretary organisation Sandeep Pathak said in a statement that the entire organisation structure of AAP in Kerala was dissolved with immediate effect and the new office bearers would be announced soon.

The fresh move triggered speculations that many prominent figures even from other political parties may join AAP.

Earlier there were reports of AAP wooing Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Kerala unit of the AAP had given a suggestion to the party national leadership in this regard, said sources.

Tamil Nadu former chief secretary P C Cyriac is now AAP state convenor in Kerala. He told DH that the present move was part of restructuring the party by bringing in a conventional hierarchy with state president and state secretary. Initially it would be at the sate level and subsequently expanded to district level and even booth level.

He also said that he was unaware of any ongoing moves to bring in major leaders from other parties.

AAP formed People's Welfare Alliance (PWA) with the Kitex group backed Twenty20 party in Kerala last year. A major alliance meeting was also held at Kochi attended by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. However, there were not much activities of the alliance thereafter.

Even as AAP contested in some of the elections in Kerala, it could not make a mark in the state yet. Many known persons who initially joined AAP in Kerala later left the party.