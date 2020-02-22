Abandoned bullets in Kerala suspected to have Pakistani links

In what has raised security concerns, 14 pellets found abandoned in the rural parts of Kollam district in south Kerala were suspected to have Pakistani links.

The 14 pellets found abandoned on the road side in Kollam triggered serious concerns after 'POF' marks spotted on it raised suspicions of link with Pakistan Ordinance Factories. Senior police and ballistic experts would be examining the pellets to trace the source.

Kerala state police chief Loknath Behera said that the anti-terrorist squad of Kerala police will probe the matter. As per the preliminary information the bullets were foreign made, he said.

A senior police official said that it was too early to confirm any Pakistan links to the bullets until experts confirmed it. It could be even meant for poaching as the area was close to the forests. The area is close to Tamiil Nadu border.

In another incident, about 60 bullets were seized from a car at Karnataka-Kerala border check post at Koottupuzha in Kannur district in Kerala by excise officials during routine checking.

A Kannur native in the car was taken into custody and was being quizzed. He was suspected to be coming from Virajpet. The bullets were suspected to be meant for country guns, said a police official.