Abuses are my nutrition, says PM Modi as slams TRS in Telangana for family politics

“When darkness spreads, Lotus blooms,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while launching a blistering attack on the TRS regime, accusing it of being superstitious, anti-development and betraying the trust of the people of Telangana.

Modi was in Telangana on Saturday to dedicate the Rs 6,300 crore Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited plant, Rs 1,000 crore Bhadrachalam Road-Sathupally railway line to the nation. The PM also laid the foundation stone for a few roadway projects worth over Rs 2,200 crore.

This is Modi's fourth visit to the state this year and the first after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's recent allegations that the BJP had sent agents and had planned to topple his government by buying TRS MLAs.

The tour also came after the BJP's defeat in the Munugodu last week.

“(Despite the loss) Munugodu by-poll gave us confidence. The entire state government was deployed in Munugodu (against the BJP),” Modi said in his address to Hyderabad BJP workers after his arrival at the Begumpet airport on Saturday.

“The sunrise and lotus blooms are not very far,” Modi said. The Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled for next year.

Without taking the name of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Modi said that "Hyderabad is an IT hub, an advanced city but some for some people here, superstitions dictate from which building they operate, who should be kept or removed in the cabinet.”

For Telangana to surge ahead in development, it has to be freed from such superstitions, the PM pointed.

In a repeat of his statement to BJP workers at the same venue in May, Modi said that “brashtachaar and pariwarwad are the biggest enemies” to nation's aspirations and development.

“People want rapid development, they want a party that works for the development of all families,” the PM said in apparent reference to allegations of KCR's family run rule.

While acknowledging “the dedication of BJP activists despite the atrocities they are suffering,” Modi appealed to them not to be hassled by the abuses hurled at him by opponents.

“I toured four states in two days. When people ask me if I do not get tired, I tell them that I consume 2-3 kilos of abuse every day. I have been taking insults for 22 years now. They have become my nutrition, which I am turning into good energy to invest in public service,” the PM said while asking the BJP karyakartas to laugh off such abuses on Modi over the evening tea.

In the Ramagundam public meeting, PM Modi refuted the TRS allegations that the BJP government is planning to sell off Singareni Collieries.

“Rumours are being spread in Telangana regarding Singareni Collieries Company Limited and various coal mines. Telangana government holds 51 percent stake in SCCL, while the Centre holds 49 percent. So, the central government cannot take any decision related to SCCL privatization at its own level”, the Prime Minister said reiterating that no proposal for SCCL privatization is under consideration by the Centre.