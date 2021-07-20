Accused in Kerala bus burning case sentenced to 6 years

A special NIA court in Kochi sentenced an accused in a bus burning case at Kalamasserry on the suburbs of Kochi to 6 years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1.6 lakh.

K A Anoop, a native of North Paravoor in the suburbs of Kochi, was sentenced on Monday. The case pertained to hijacking and setting ablaze a Tamil Nadu government bus on September 9, 2005, protesting the detention of PDP chairman Abdul Nasar Madani in connection with the Coimbatore blast case.

Madani's wife Sufia's Madani and terror accused Tadiyantavide Nazeer were among the 13 chargesheeted by NIA. Anoop, who was then absconding, was arrested abroad in 2016. He was sentenced under various offences including section 18 of UAPA for conspiracy to commit a terrorist act. The trial against the other accused is progressing.