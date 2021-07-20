Accused in Kerala bus burning case sentenced to 6 years

Accused in Kerala bus burning case sentenced to 6 years

K A Anoop, a native of North Paravoor in the suburbs of Kochi, was sentenced on Monday

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS,
  • Jul 20 2021, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2021, 22:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

A special NIA court in Kochi sentenced an accused in a bus burning case at Kalamasserry on the suburbs of Kochi to 6 years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1.6 lakh.

K A Anoop, a native of North Paravoor in the suburbs of Kochi, was sentenced on Monday. The case pertained to hijacking and setting ablaze a Tamil Nadu government bus on September 9, 2005, protesting the detention of PDP chairman Abdul Nasar Madani in connection with the Coimbatore blast case.

Madani's wife Sufia's Madani and terror accused Tadiyantavide Nazeer were among the 13 chargesheeted by NIA. Anoop, who was then absconding, was arrested abroad in 2016. He was sentenced under various offences including section 18 of UAPA for conspiracy to commit a terrorist act. The trial against the other accused is progressing.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala
India News
Kochi
NIA
Tamil Nadu

Related videos

What's Brewing

The invisible hand behind the Tokyo Olympics

The invisible hand behind the Tokyo Olympics

Fully vaccinated pilgrims take the holy Hajj pilgrimage

Fully vaccinated pilgrims take the holy Hajj pilgrimage

'No sign of Pfizer, Moderna Covid jabs in breast milk'

'No sign of Pfizer, Moderna Covid jabs in breast milk'

China's Qingdao suffers worst algae infestation

China's Qingdao suffers worst algae infestation

This animal releases emissions equal to 10 lakh cars

This animal releases emissions equal to 10 lakh cars

 