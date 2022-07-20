Kerala: Acid attack on woman, kin over property row

Acid attack on woman, daughter in Kerala over boundary wall dispute

The victims' health is stable presently

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 20 2022, 14:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2022, 14:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Acid was thrown on a woman and her daughter by their neighbour in the city following a boundary wall dispute between them, police said adding that the accused is in custody presently.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night, an officer of Kattakada police station said and added that the victims' statement was recorded by midnight and an FIR for attempt to murder was lodged. The victims' health is stable presently, he said.

Besides section 307 (attempt to murder), section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) as well as other relevant provisions of the IPC and SC/ST Act have also been added. The accused woman is in custody presently and she would be questioned by the Kattakada DySP who is heading the investigation in the case.

Further details would be available after the DySP questions the accused, he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
Acid attack
India News

What's Brewing

Frog wedding held in UP's Gorakhpur to get rains

Frog wedding held in UP's Gorakhpur to get rains

Europe's heatwave shatters UK records, drives wildfires

Europe's heatwave shatters UK records, drives wildfires

DH Toon | India rises on the 'seesaw' of finance

DH Toon | India rises on the 'seesaw' of finance

US House passes bill to protect same-sex marriage

US House passes bill to protect same-sex marriage

Italy's oldest student, aged 98, graduates again

Italy's oldest student, aged 98, graduates again

 