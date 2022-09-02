Action against corruption cause of political polarisation: PM

The political polarisations in the country are the outcome of the government’s drive to root out corruption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Speaking at a public meeting in Kochi on Thursday, Modi claimed that the dichotomy in political ‘ideologies’ was emerging as the government started taking stern action against corruption.

According to Modi, the new conflict was because of the desire to protect the corrupt. The Prime Minister urged the people to realise that resist falling for it, as corruption was a major hurdle for development.

Modi was in Kerala for a two-day visit, primarily for the commissioning of INS Vikrant, inauguration of various development projects and attending Bharatiya Janata Party meetings.

Listing various development and welfare programmes of the centre, Modi said that there would be boost in Kerala's development if the BJP comes to power. The BJP would be able to implement a double-engine development in Kerala just like it stood witness In BJP-ruled states.

Apart from the commissioning of INS Vikrant, Modi will lay foundation for the second phase of Kochi metro, as well commissioning a new 27km double rail-line of Kochi Metro.

The foundation stone laying for a Rs 1,059 crore project for renovation of three railway stations and laying of foundation stone for the new building of Veda Padashala at the Sree Shankaracharya Janmabhoomi Temple in Kalady were the other schedules of the the Prime Minister during the day.

On Friday Modi will commission INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard. He will also unveil the new naval ensign. Modi will also hold a meeting with BJP’s top leaders during his visit.

Modi's visit assumed significance as there were reports that the BJP was trying to give more focus today the state with the aim of winning maiden seats for the party to the Lok Sabha from Kerala in the 2023 elections. Union Ministers are reportedly given responsibilities to directly review the development initiatives in Kerala.