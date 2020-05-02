Active COVID-19 cases in Kerala fall below 100-mark; liquor outlets, public transport shut

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Kerala on Saturday dropped below the 100-mark, reaching 96 with eight more persons recovering from the virus. Two fresh cases were reported in the state on Saturday.

With one of the fresh positive cases being detected at Wayanad district after a gap of several weeks, the district that was being considered a green zone would be hereafter considered an orange zone. The other positive case was reported in Kannur district, while six in the district and two in Idukki recovered.

Despite relaxations prescribed on lockdown norms, Kerala has decided not to allow public transport system and liquor shops to open for the time being to avoid rush. It was also decided to make Sundays a total holiday for all shops and offices. Vehicles should also keep off roads on Sundays, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

He that the state could not be yet considered free from the COVID-19 scare as chances of community spread had not been fully ruled out. Hence all general restrictions would continue till May 17.

With 1.3 lakh Malayalis in others states so far registering on state's portal for returning to Kerala, arrangements would be made to conduct medical screening at state borders and those with symptoms would be sent to COVID-19 care facilities being arranged by government. Date and time for entering the state would be informed to each registered person. The state was also pressing centre to take steps to bring NRIs, he said.