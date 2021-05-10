Active Covid cases in Kerala expected to touch 6 lakh

As Covid active cases in Kerala is likely to go up to six lakh by May 15, the state government is initiating steps to pool oxygen and opening new Covid hospitals.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that experts cited that the number of actives case which was around 4.2 lakh on Monday may go up to 6 lakh by May 15. The present daily oxygen production in Kerala is 219 MT and by May 15 the requirement may reach 450 MT.

Hence the centre was urged to take steps to supply oxygen from steel plants. The centre sanctioned three oxygen plants in Kerala.

A new Covid hospital is being set up near the Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited at Kollam in order to get oxygen supply from the company easily. More doctors and paramedical staff would be recruited on a temporary basis.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Vijayan said that the situation in the state continued to be grim, especially in districts like Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur where the number of cases is high. Of the 72 panchayats in Kerala in which TPR is above 50 per cent, 19 are in Kochi.

Apart from health workers, many police personnel were also getting infected. At present 1,259 police personnel were Covid infected, he said.

Meanwhile, 27,487 more fresh Covid cases were reported in the state on Monday. The TPR also remained high at 27.56 per cent.