Actor assault case: Kerala govt approaches SC seeking change of court

Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Dec 02 2020, 23:24 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2020, 23:24 ist
The Kerala government on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court with a plea for shifting the trial of the actress assault case to another court.

The state government and the actress alleged unfair trial by the CBI special court in Kochi. But the high court rejected the contentions citing lack of supporting evidence and ordered to resume the trial at the same court.

The actress was abducted and sexually assaulted by a gang, allegedly engaged by Dileep to settle personal scores in February 2017 in Kochi. The gang allegedly shot the video of the assault. Dileep, who is an accused, was arrested in July 2017 and was granted bail in October. Many witnesses in the case already have turned hostile.

