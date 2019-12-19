Actor assault video reviewed by accused actor in Kerala

Actor Dileep, an accused in the abduction and sexual assault of a South Indian actress, was on Thursday allowed to review the footage of the alleged crime.

Apart from the actor, about 15 persons, including technical experts, were allowed to review the footage under the strict surveillance of the special court in Kochi, to prevent any chances of copying the video.

The Supreme Court earlier declined Dileep's request to have a copy of the video for purposes of defence but he was allowed to view the video under stringent conditions that it should not be copied.

The actress was abducted and sexually assaulted by a gang, allegedly engaged by the actor to settle personal scores in February 2017. The gang allegedly shot the video of the assault, which is the crucial evidence in the case.

Dileep is the eighth accused in the case. He was earlier arrested and was in judicial remand for more than two months.