Actor Dileep alleges 'blackmailing' bid behind fresh allegations

Actor Dileep, who is accused of hatching conspiracy to murder investigation officers of the actress assault case in Kerala, has alleged that the fresh allegations against him by a film director was part of a blackmailing bid.

Dileep and four others accused in the conspiracy case were quizzed for hours by the Crime Branch team of Kerala police on Sunday.

The Kerala High Court on Saturday restrained the police from arresting Dileep till January 27 and allowed the investigation team to question the accused.

It was in his statements seeking the anticipatory bail that Dileep alleged that film director Balachandra Kumar, who made the revelations regarding the conspiracy hatched by Dileep to attack the investigation officers, was trying to blackmail him.

Dileep said that Kumar demanded money from him claiming that he had used the influence of Bishop of Neyyatinkara in Thiruvananthapuram to get bail for Dileep after the latter was arrested in connection with the actress assault case in 2017. Kumar said that he was close to the Bishop and he used the Bishops's influence on prominent persons in the government and police to ensure that Dileep got bail. Dileep also said that Kumar had a grudge on him as he refused to act in his film. He also alleged that Kumar collected around Rs 10 lakh from him.

Kumar as well as the Bishop's house denied the allegations. The Bishop's house said in a statement that Bishop Vincent Sameul had no connection with either the actor or the director. and the Bishop should not be dragged into such issues.

Meanwhile, Dileep reportedly approached the Supreme Court opposing the investigation team's plea for further investigation into the actress assault case in the wake of the fresh revelations of Kumar. He alleged that Kumar was a witness being planted by the investigation team against him and the present moves were aimed at delaying the trial.

Dileep is the eighth-accused in the actress assault case. A gang reportedly engaged by Dileep abducted and sexually assaulted a popular south Indian actress in February 2017 in Kochi for settling Dileep's personal rivalry with her.