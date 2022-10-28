Actor Dileep’s petition against probe in sexual assault case rejected

A court in Kochi, on Friday, rejected actor Dileep’s petition against further investigation in the actress’s sexual assault case.
The police team, looking into the abduction and sexual assault on a popular actress in Kochi in 2017, conducted further investigations on the basis of revelations by a film director about Dileep’s involvement in the assault.
Dileep is the eighth accused in the case.
The popular Malayalam actor had filed a petition urging that film director Balachandra Kumar’s revelations against him were baseless, and hence the supplementary charge sheet against him based on further investigation report should be rejected.
But the court rejected the plea and posted the case for further proceedings.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Take your pick: Aye-aye joins ranks of snot-eaters
Love blossoms at mental health institute in Tamil Nadu
Rihanna marks her return to music with 'Lift Me Up'
Netizens share memes after Musk's Twitter takeover
Robotic falcon, answer to India's bird strike problem?
'Send real Mr Bean': Zimbabwe in revenge against Pak
'Gandhada Gudi' review: A cathartic experience