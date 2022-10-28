Dileep’s petition in sexual assault case rejected

Actor Dileep’s petition against probe in sexual assault case rejected

The popular Malayalam actor had filed a petition urging that film director Balachandra Kumar’s revelations against him were baseless

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Oct 28 2022, 22:50 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2022, 22:50 ist
Actor Dileep. Credit: PTI file photo

A court in Kochi, on Friday, rejected actor Dileep’s petition against further investigation in the actress’s sexual assault case.

The police team, looking into the abduction and sexual assault on a popular actress in Kochi in 2017, conducted further investigations on the basis of revelations by a film director about Dileep’s involvement in the assault.

Dileep is the eighth accused in the case.

The popular Malayalam actor had filed a petition urging that film director Balachandra Kumar’s revelations against him were baseless, and hence the supplementary charge sheet against him based on further investigation report should be rejected.

But the court rejected the plea and posted the case for further proceedings.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Dileep
sexual assault
Kerala
India News

What's Brewing

Take your pick: Aye-aye joins ranks of snot-eaters

Take your pick: Aye-aye joins ranks of snot-eaters

Love blossoms at mental health institute in Tamil Nadu

Love blossoms at mental health institute in Tamil Nadu

Rihanna marks her return to music with 'Lift Me Up'

Rihanna marks her return to music with 'Lift Me Up'

Netizens share memes after Musk's Twitter takeover

Netizens share memes after Musk's Twitter takeover

Robotic falcon, answer to India's bird strike problem?

Robotic falcon, answer to India's bird strike problem?

'Send real Mr Bean': Zimbabwe in revenge against Pak

'Send real Mr Bean': Zimbabwe in revenge against Pak

'Gandhada Gudi' review: A cathartic experience

'Gandhada Gudi' review: A cathartic experience

 