Actor Dileep’s petition against probe in sexual assault case rejected

A court in Kochi, on Friday, rejected actor Dileep’s petition against further investigation in the actress’s sexual assault case.

The police team, looking into the abduction and sexual assault on a popular actress in Kochi in 2017, conducted further investigations on the basis of revelations by a film director about Dileep’s involvement in the assault.

Dileep is the eighth accused in the case.

The popular Malayalam actor had filed a petition urging that film director Balachandra Kumar’s revelations against him were baseless, and hence the supplementary charge sheet against him based on further investigation report should be rejected.

But the court rejected the plea and posted the case for further proceedings.