Actor Dileep tampered with evidence, says crime branch

Dileep had earlier stated that he had sent the phones to a forensic lab in Mumbai to ensure that the evidence to prove his innocence would not be tampered with

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Mar 09 2022, 07:43 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2022, 07:47 ist
Malayalam actor Dileep after an interrogation in a case registered against him and five others for allegedly threatening officials probing the sexual assault of an actress in 2017, in Kochi, Tuesday. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Kerala police crime branch probing the actress assault case has stated that the evidence in the mobile phones surrendered by actor Dileep was found to be tampered with. 

In a statement filed in the Kerala High court opposing Dileep's petition against the further probe in the actress assault case, the Crime Branch stated that forensic examination of the phones found that four of the six phones were tampered with. 

The phones were found to be tampered with on January 29 and 30. The court ordered Dileep to produce the phones on January 30, said the Crime Branch statement.

Dileep had earlier stated that he had sent the phones to a forensic lab in Mumbai to ensure that the evidence to prove his innocence would not be tampered with.

The HC had asked Dileep and co-accused in the case pertaining to hatching conspiracy to endanger police officers who investigated the actress assault case to surrender their phones.

Meanwhile, the court rejected Dileep's plea opposing further probe into the actress assault case. 

