Actor Maala Parvathi quits AMMA's sexual harassment panel following inaction against Vijay Babu

Actor Maala Parvathi on Monday resigned from the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) formed by the Malayalam film industry's key forum Association of Malayalam Cinema Artists (AMMA).

Her resignation came a day after the forum failed to initiate a strict action against rape-accused actor Vijaya Babu.

The AMMA executive committee meeting on Sunday decided to accept a request from Babu that he may be allowed to keep off from the executive committee.

Also Read — Rape accused actor Vijay Babu to stay away from AMMA

However, a section of women members were expecting a stringent action againt Babu like suspension of his membership. Sources said that the women members had taken up the matter with the AMMA leaders, including president actor Mohanlal and general secretary Edavela Babu, and were expecting a favourable decision.

Though Parvathi did not cite the exact reason, she pointed out in the resignation letter that the ICC could not be considered only as a grievance redressal forum but it also has to take steps to prevent harassments. Autonomy to the committee was important, she reportedly said. She offered to give a detailed explanation to AMMA if required.

Women in Cinema Collective, a forum of women in the Malayalam film industry, had earlier flayed AMMA for not initiating any action against Babu even after the police registered a case against him on the basis of a petition filed by a young actress.

Babu is still absconding and fresh sexual allegations have surfaced against him.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: