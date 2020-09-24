Actor-politician Vijayakanth tests positive for Covid-19

Actor-turned-politician and founder of the Desiya Dravida Murpokku Kazhagam (DMDK) Vijayakanth has tested positive for Covid-19 and is receiving treatment at a private hospital here where his condition is said to be stable.

68-year-old Vijayakant has been keeping unwell for some time and has only been making rare appearances in public. His party said in a statement that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus when he was admitted to the MIOT Hospital here for a regular check-up.

The hospital issued a medical bulletin in which it said the actor tested positive for Covid-19 on September 22.

“He is completely stable and admitted to MIOT Hospitals, Chennai. He is expected to make a full recovery and should be ready for discharge soon,” Dr Prithvi Mohandas, Managing Director of the hospital, said.

Meanwhile, DMK Organising Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP R S Bharathi also tested positive for Covid-19. He is receiving treatment at a private hospital.