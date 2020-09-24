Actor-politician Vijayakanth tests Covid-19 positive

Actor-politician Vijayakanth tests positive for Covid-19

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Sep 24 2020, 15:56 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2020, 18:06 ist
DMDK Chief Vijayakanth. Credit: PTI Photo

 Actor-turned-politician and founder of the Desiya Dravida Murpokku Kazhagam (DMDK) Vijayakanth has tested positive for Covid-19 and is receiving treatment at a private hospital here where his condition is said to be stable.

68-year-old Vijayakant has been keeping unwell for some time and has only been making rare appearances in public. His party said in a statement that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus when he was admitted to the MIOT Hospital here for a regular check-up.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The hospital issued a medical bulletin in which it said the actor tested positive for Covid-19 on September 22.

“He is completely stable and admitted to MIOT Hospitals, Chennai. He is expected to make a full recovery and should be ready for discharge soon,” Dr Prithvi Mohandas, Managing Director of the hospital, said.

Meanwhile, DMK Organising Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP R S Bharathi also tested positive for Covid-19. He is receiving treatment at a private hospital.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DMDK
Vijayakanth
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Artist makes ramen face mask to go with fogged glasses

Artist makes ramen face mask to go with fogged glasses

In Syria, pay demands turn football into 'curse'

In Syria, pay demands turn football into 'curse'

Life is precarious for pangolins in Vietnam

Life is precarious for pangolins in Vietnam

This Apple Mac Pro costs same as 2BHK flat in Bengaluru

This Apple Mac Pro costs same as 2BHK flat in Bengaluru

 