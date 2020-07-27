Actor Sonu Sood gifts tractor to Andhra Pradesh farmer after video of his plight goes viral

An actor who has turned savior for thousands of migrant workers facilitating their travel back home in buses and flights, Sonu Sood has now come to the rescue of a farmer’s family hit hard by the pandemic. This time, with a tractor.

V Nageshwara Rao’s plight came to light with a video of him ploughing his two-acre field in Mahal Rajupalli village in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district, with his two daughters tugging the yoke and wife sowing legume seeds.

Rao used to run a tea stall in Madanapalle town but had to close that livelihood avenue because of the Covid-19 lockdown and return to his village. Good rains encouraged Rao to farm, but he could not afford to rent oxen. This is when his daughters -- Vennela and Chandana -- took the matter and the yoke into their hands.

On Sunday morning, Sood noticed their hardship on Twitter, who first promised them a pair of bullocks.

A few hours later, Sood tweeted again saying that “the family does not deserve a pair of oxen.”

This family doesn’t deserve a pair of ox 🐂..

They deserve a Tractor.

So sending you one.

By evening a tractor will be ploughing your fields 🙏

Stay blessed ❣️🇮🇳 @Karan_Gilhotra #sonalikatractors https://t.co/oWAbJIB1jD — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 26, 2020

“They deserve a Tractor. So sending you one. By evening a tractor will be ploughing your fields. Stay blessed,” the actor said.

True to his word, a tractor worth about Rs 9 lakh along with some cash support reached the astounded Rao’s family by Sunday evening.

Sood, a popular actor in Telugu films who mostly played villainous roles, has now become a real-life hero for the Raos who said they would be indebted to him for life.

As per Sood’s wish, the emotionally overwhelmed parents said they would send Vennela (12th class) and Chandana (10th class) for higher studies.

While Sood received a flood of appreciation on social media, his large-hearted act also prompted some more people to come to the aid of the family with monetary support.

Even Telugu Desam Party chief and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu who hails from the same district, announced that he “would take care of the education of the two daughters and help them pursue their dreams.”

Spoke with @SonuSood ji & applauded him for his inspiring effort to send a tractor to Nageswara Rao’s family in Chittoor District. Moved by the plight of the family, I have decided to take care of the education of the two daughters and help them pursue their dreams pic.twitter.com/g2z7Ot9dl3 — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) July 26, 2020

Naidu also spoke with Sood, applauding his inspiring effort.