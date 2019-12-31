Actor-turned MP Suresh Gopi charge-sheeted

Actor-turned Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi was charge-sheeted by the Crime Branch of Kerala Police for tax evasion by registering two luxury cars at Puducherry.

The charges against the BJP MP included cheating, fabricating documents and violation of motor vehicle rules. He registered two Audi cars at Puducherry allegedly by manipulating address proof and thereby evaded Rs. 19.6 lakhs tax.

The BJP MP was earlier arrested by the Crime Branch in this connection and released on bail.

Actors Fahad Fazil and Amala Paul were among the 372 persons from Kerala found to have registered luxury vehicles in Puducherry. Fahad paid penalty and got relieved from further legal actions, while Amala's car was found to be used mostly in Tamil Nadu.