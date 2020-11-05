Actor Vijay distances himself from party launched by his father

Popular Tamil actor Vijay on Thursday disassociated himself from a political party registered in his name by his father and filmmaker S A Chandrasekar.

Hours after his father submitted an application before the Election Commission seeking to register a party under the name All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, Vijay issued a statement saying he has nothing to do with the move and asked his fans not to join the party just because it had his name.

“I came to know through the media that my father has launched a political party. I would like to clarify that I have no direct or indirect connection with the party launched by him,” he said in the statement, released by his publicist.

He also told his fans that there was no compulsion for them to join the party just because it has been launched by his father. “There is no connection between our movement (fan's club) and the political party. I am also making it clear that appropriate action will be taken if they use the name of our movement or my photo,” he said.

Chandrasekar told the media that Vijay has nothing to do with the party as it was his initiative. The public spat is being interpreted as the culmination of a cold war between the father and son who have been divided on political plunge. It is understood that Chandrasekar wants Vijay to take a plunge in politics, while the actor is not in favour of the idea.