Actor Vijay gets Income Tax notice, seeks more time

Tamil actor Vijay has received a notice from the income tax department over the charge of tax evasion, according to reports. The actor has sought more time from the department for the same, the reports say.

Earlier on Feb 6, the popular actor was forced to cancel his shoot and proceed to Chennai with I-T officials who wanted to search his residences and question him regarding his financial transactions with regard to Bigil, which hit screens during Deepavali last year. But no cash had been recovered from actor Vijay.

More details awaited...