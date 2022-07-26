Actor Vineeth Thattil arrested for assaulting a man

Actor Vineeth Thattil arrested for assaulting a man

A case under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Thattil

PTI
PTI, Thrissur,
  • Jul 26 2022, 19:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2022, 19:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Actor Vineeth Thattil was arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a man from Alappuzha, police said. Police said Thattil (45) was arrested for assaulting Alappuzha-native Alex on July 24 that led to the latter getting hospitalised.

A case under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Thattil, police said. "Alex complained to police yesterday that he was assaulted by Thattil. Alex is currently hospitalised," police said.

Also Read | CSI South Kerala bishop detained by ED at airport

Apparently, Thattil owed some money to Alex and was assaulted when Alex came asking for it, police said.

The actor was arrested today and will be produced before the court. He has acted in Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Angamally Diaries, Aadu 2 among others.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
Kerala News
India News

What's Brewing

Firefighters tackle California wildfire amid heatwave

Firefighters tackle California wildfire amid heatwave

Christie's previews September sale of Indian art

Christie's previews September sale of Indian art

Making sense of the ongoing monkeypox outbreak

Making sense of the ongoing monkeypox outbreak

Incidents involving students' suicides grip Tamil Nadu

Incidents involving students' suicides grip Tamil Nadu

Love, middle path and the Ikea effect

Love, middle path and the Ikea effect

DH Toon | Selling RS seats, a 'profitable' investment?

DH Toon | Selling RS seats, a 'profitable' investment?

Scientists defend T. rex as only Tyrannosaurus species

Scientists defend T. rex as only Tyrannosaurus species

Schools must be responsive to the needs of students

Schools must be responsive to the needs of students

 