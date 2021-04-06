Actors Vijay and Ajith create frenzy on social media

Actors Vijay and Ajith created a frenzy on social media on Tuesday as they came to the voting booths and Twitter users interpreted their actions.

While Vijay came to the polling station near his bungalow on the East Coast Road (ECR) on a bicycle, Ajith was one of the early voters with an attention-grabbing face mask.

Vijay riding a bicycle was interpreted by social media users as his way of highlighting the increase in prices of petrol and diesel. Vijay's PRO clarified that the actor did not bring his car as the street where the polling station was located was narrow.

Ajith wore a face mask that was black in colour and the strap in red, something interpreted by DMK supporters as the actor indirectly supporting the party. Red and black were the colours of the party flag.

Ajith also snatched the mobile phone of a fan who violated Covid-19 norms by being without a mask, as he tried to click a selfie with him.

When actor Vikram walked to his polling station from his residence, social media users said he did this in support of migrants who walked hundreds of miles to reach their home towns.