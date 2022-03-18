Actress Bhavana receives standing ovation at IFFK inauguration

The inauguration of the 26th edition of International Film Festival of Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday evening was marked by the presence of actress Bhavana.

Bhavana who survived a sexual assault in Kochi five years back was making a public appearance in a major event in Kerala for the first time since the incident. She had recently appeared in an interview and termed herself a survivor, and narrated how she managed to come out of the trauma.

She was invited to the stage by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman filmmaker Ranjith, who introduced her as a symbol of fight. The audience gave her a standing ovation and Bhavana thanked the organisers for inviting her.

Kurdish filmmaker Lisa Calan, who lost her legs in an ISIS attack, was also present at the inaugural ceremony. She was presented the 'Spirit of Cinema' award by the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who inaugurated the event.

Over 170 films from various countries will be screened at the week long event. Over 5,000 delegates and over 2,000 students have registered for the festival.

