Actress Kavya likely to be quizzed in actress assault case

Malayali actor Dileep's wife and popular actress Kavya Madhavan is likely to the quizzed by the Kerala police's crime branch as part of the further probe in the actress assault case of Kochi in which Dileep is an accused.

The Crime Branch on Thursday approached the Kerala High Court seeking three months more months time to complete the further investigation into the actress assault case of 2017.

Crime Branch sources said that Kavya need to be quizzed as part of the investigation. Since she was out of the station it did not happen so far. Several lawyers were also likely to be quizzed following suspicions of tempering with the pieces of evidence in the case.

Dileep was accused of engaging a gang to sexually assault the actress to settle personal scores.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: