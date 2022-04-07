Actress Kavya to be quizzed in assault case

Actress Kavya likely to be quizzed in actress assault case

The Crime Branch on Thursday approached the Kerala High Court seeking three months more months time to complete the further investigation into the matter

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Apr 07 2022, 22:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2022, 22:05 ist

Malayali actor Dileep's wife and popular actress Kavya Madhavan is likely to the quizzed by the Kerala police's crime branch as part of the further probe in the actress assault case of Kochi in which Dileep is an accused.

The Crime Branch on Thursday approached the Kerala High Court seeking three months more months time to complete the further investigation into the actress assault case of 2017.

Crime Branch sources said that Kavya need to be quizzed as part of the investigation. Since she was out of the station it did not happen so far. Several lawyers were also likely to be quizzed following suspicions of tempering with the pieces of evidence in the case.

Dileep was accused of engaging a gang to sexually assault the actress to settle personal scores.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Malayali
India News
Assault
Actor

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tata group launches super app 'Tata Neu'

Tata group launches super app 'Tata Neu'

Centre claims it foiled Chinese cyber-attack

Centre claims it foiled Chinese cyber-attack

Elon Musk's arrival stirs fears among Twitter employees

Elon Musk's arrival stirs fears among Twitter employees

How long must an Indian work to earn Ambani's wealth?

How long must an Indian work to earn Ambani's wealth?

Metal plate removed from ex-India skipper's skull

Metal plate removed from ex-India skipper's skull

 