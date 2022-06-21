Actress seeks probe into leakage of assault video

Actress seeks probe into suspected leakage of assault video

Meanwhile, actor Dileep, who is an accused in the case, had objected to a plea of the Police Crime Branch team seeking a probe

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 21 2022, 04:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2022, 04:46 ist
Actor Dileep, an accused in the case. Credit: IANS Photo

The popular Malayali actress who suffered a sexual assault in Kochi in 2017 has sought a probe into the suspected leakage of the video footage of the sexual assault.

The actress approached the Kerala High Court seeking a probe after a forensic examination found that the memory card containing the video footage of the sexual assault was accessed several times. Some witnesses in the case had also stated that they had seen the video.

Also Read | Kerala actress' assault video was reportedly leaked

Sources said that the actress maintained that the leaking of the video that was in court's custody affected her privacy. Hence legal action should be taken against those who leaked the video. The court will consider the plea on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, actor Dileep, who is an accused in the case, had objected to a plea of the Police Crime Branch team seeking a probe into the suspected unauthorised access of the memory card containing the video footage. Dileep maintained that it was a bid to delay the ongoing further investigation.

   

Kerala
India News
Dileep
sexual assault

