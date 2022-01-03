Actress urges Kerala CM to ensure justice in sexual assault case

A South Indian actress who allegedly suffered sexual assault in Kochi in Kerala in 2017 has urged Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to ensure justice.

The Malayali actress sent a letter to the Chief Minister in this regard as two special prosecutors appointed by the government for the case resigned. She sought a further probe into the recent revelations by a filmmaker recently against actor Dileep, who is also an accused in the case.

Dileep is also learnt to have filed a petition to the government alleging that the prosecution was trying to scuttle the trial. He also suspected that the recent statements of the filmmaker was also an attempt in this regard and also alleged the role of the investigation officer of the case behind these moves.

The actress and the prosecution had earlier sought a change of trial court alleging of the unfair approach of court towards her. But the HC declined the request. Subsequently, the then special prosecutor A Sureshan resigned in 2020. Last week V N Anilkumar, who succeeded Sureshan, also tendered resignation. Even as the reasons for the resignation was not yet known, it was learnt that the prosecutor was unhappy over the trial proceedings.

She sought further probe into revelations of filmmaker Balachandrakumar that he was aware of proximity of the prime accused in the case with Dileep and also raised suspicion that Dileep was in possession of the video footage of the alleged sexual assault.

The prosecution case is that a gang engaged by Dileep abducted the actress, sexually assaulted her and shot the video to settle personal enmity with her. Dileep was also arrested in the case and later released on bail.

