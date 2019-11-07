Adani, Reliance deals are alive, says AP minister

Attributing the delay in materialising the deals signed with the Adani and Reliance group due to problems in land acquisition, the state Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said that the Andhra Pradesh government is committed to bringing transparency and corruption-free environment under the new administration.

In a press release, the minister said, “For the land allotted to Reliance of Ac.136.00 inTirupati, 15 (Fifteen) Writ Petitions were filed by the farmers due to which the land cannot be utilized for the purpose which is to be given, so alternate land has been worked out by APIIC (AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation)."

Taking a dig at the previous government, Reddy said, the present government is committed to providing land with clear title in the state with due diligence unlike previous years, thereby, correcting former's mistakes. The government representatives would be meeting the Reliance Group to sort out the remaining land and related issues, he added.

“As far as Adani Group is concerned, proposals have been processed by the IT Department keeping in view the importance of the project and necessary action is being taken to process the case. The government is in touch with the representatives of Adani Group on day-to-day basis and this case is in the advanced stage,” the note said.

The endeavour is to allot land faster and issue approvals through single window system, it added.

