Adani's Vizhinjam Port seeks protection as stir continues

As the strike by the people of the coastal area under the leadership of Latin Catholic Church continues, the Vizhinjam Port authorities have moved the Kerala High Court seeking protection.

Work of the port was affected by the ten-day-long stir, while a discussion held by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday with the priests spearheading the stir remained inconclusive.

Sources said that the priests insisted that the port work should be stopped, which the government did not agree with. The government gave favourable assurances on other demands like rehabilitating the affected people and conducting study into the impact of the port.

Adani Vizhinjam Port sources said that the Supreme Court had earlier maintained that the port project was of national importance and hence its work should not be affected. Citing this, the port authorities moved court seeking protection. At present work was halted as the agitators entered the construction site.