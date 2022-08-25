Adani's Vizhinjam Port seeks protection amid stir

Adani's Vizhinjam Port seeks protection as stir continues

Sources said that the priests insisted that the port work should be stopped, which the government did not agree with

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Aug 25 2022, 22:02 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2022, 22:10 ist
People belonging to fishing community along with activists stage a protest against Adani Group's port development project at Vizhinjam. Credit: PTI Photo

As the strike by the people of the coastal area under the leadership of Latin Catholic Church continues, the Vizhinjam Port authorities have moved the Kerala High Court seeking protection.

Work of the port was affected by the ten-day-long stir, while a discussion held by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday with the priests spearheading the stir remained inconclusive.

Sources said that the priests insisted that the port work should be stopped, which the government did not agree with. The government gave favourable assurances on other demands like rehabilitating the affected people and conducting study into the impact of the port.

Adani Vizhinjam Port sources said that the Supreme Court had earlier maintained that the port project was of national importance and hence its work should not be affected. Citing this, the port authorities moved court seeking protection. At present work was halted as the agitators entered the construction site.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Adani Group
Kerala
Ports
India News
protest

What's Brewing

Scientists trace Earth’s path through the galaxy

Scientists trace Earth’s path through the galaxy

Rare black panther spotted in Pench Reserve after 2 yrs

Rare black panther spotted in Pench Reserve after 2 yrs

Printer that dishes out paper dosas? Internet reacts

Printer that dishes out paper dosas? Internet reacts

Coping with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Coping with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Rohingya refugees mark 5th year of exodus to Bangladesh

Rohingya refugees mark 5th year of exodus to Bangladesh

Milind Soman to play Sam Manekshaw in 'Emergency'

Milind Soman to play Sam Manekshaw in 'Emergency'

John Abraham shares 'Pathaan' first look

John Abraham shares 'Pathaan' first look

In Pics | Most successful teams in Asia Cup history

In Pics | Most successful teams in Asia Cup history

Karnataka's wild mangoes are now 'cultivated' too

Karnataka's wild mangoes are now 'cultivated' too

Explained | The Benami Act, 2016, and SC's new changes

Explained | The Benami Act, 2016, and SC's new changes

 