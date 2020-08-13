Addicted to PUBG, Andhra Pradesh boy dies as he skips food, water for days

An addiction to the popular online multiplayer game PUBG proved fatal for a teenager in Andhra Pradesh, as a 16-year-old boy passed away for he was so engrossed with the playing that he forgot to consume food and water for days.

In a report by The Hindu, the intermediate student, a native of Jujjulakunta village in Dwaraka Tirumala Mandal in West Godavari district, had a serious gaming addiction, and was found playing for days at a stretch.

Due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, and schools shut, the boy was indoors most of the time. A few days ago, he fell sick and was suffering from severe dehydration.

The report added that family members took the adolescent to a private hospital in Eluru Town, and was tested negative for coronavirus. He passed away while undergoing treatment for diarrhoea on Monday.