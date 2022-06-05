Addiction to Korean band videos leads to Kerala teen's suicide

In a tragic reminder of the drawbacks of excessive mobile phone usage by children, a 16-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide leaving behind a note stating that she took the extreme step as she had no friends and was scoring low marks due to her addiction to videos of Korean bands.
A senior officer of Kallambalam police station, within whose jurisdiction the incident occurred, said according to the suicide note of the girl, she was depressed as her addiction to the bands' videos was affecting her studies and she also had no friends.
The officer said that till class 10, the girl was a good student. However, after class 10, she started using her mom's mobile phone and got addicted to youtube videos of Korean bands, he said, adding that she had no other addictions.
As a result, her contact with the outside world and her focus on studies got affected, he added.
On Saturday, the girl hanged herself inside her room where she used to study behind closed doors, police said. Therefore, no one realised what had happened till she did not open the door to go and have food.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Kashmir's willow cricket bats go international
World Environment Day | 5 practices for a greener earth
World Environment Day | Turn your kitchen waste into compost
Importance of plant-based collagen for skin health
Ramen to Bibimbap: Eating your way through K-dramas
Culinary sustainability: ‘Rewoking’ the past
Erratic monsoon hits the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu
Mumbai's wetlands are dissipating
Seeing the environment from a gender lens
Going green is the new red, period.