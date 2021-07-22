Afghan youth worked at Cochin Shipyard using fake ID proofs

A youth from Afghanistan worked at the Cochin Shipyard at Kochi in Kerala for more than one year by using fake ID proof showing that he was a native of Assam.

The matter has raised security concerns as India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant is in the final stages of making at the Cochin Shipyard. Even last year, hard disks were stolen from INS Vikrant and two migrants were held in this connection.

Idgul alias Abas Khan, 23, who was born and brought up in Afghanistan, worked at the Shipyard after being employed by a sub-contract firm. He was held by the police from Kolkata the other day.

According to the police, Idgul's father was suspected to be an Afghan national and his mother is from Assam. He was born and brought up in Afghanistan. He came to his mother's native place in 2018 and to Kochi in 2020 along with some of his relatives who were working at the Cochin Shipyard.

Sources at the Shipyard said that he was working under a sub-contract firm and was neither involved in any key work nor had access to any key areas. Certain discrepancies regarding his name came to the notice of authorities last month. After verifying the matter, it was reported to the police.

Khan was absconding by that time and the police nabbed him from Kolkata by tracing his mobile phone location. He was holding an Afghan passport and came down using a medical visa. He was produced before the court and remanded.