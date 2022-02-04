After alarming highs, Covid-19 count falls in Andhra Pradesh

After alarming highs, Covid-19 count falls in AP

As many as 3.73 crore people have been administered two doses of the Covid-19 vaccines, while 55 lakh have received the first dose. Credit: DH File Photo

The Covid-19 case positivity rate in Andhra Pradesh has dipped from around 36 per cent to 13 per cent in a span of 10 days, providing much-needed relief to the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

Andhra Pradesh reported 4,198 new cases on Friday, with 30,886 samples tested, at a positivity rate of 13.6 per cent. The state health department had reported 14,502 new positive cases on January 24, when 40,266 samples were tested.

The Reddy administration, which was leading the country in tests conducted during the first and second waves, this time confined the daily test number to around 45,000. This was even as the positivity rate had shot up to alarming levels in the second half of January.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Reddy held a review meeting on the health sector and the Covid-19 situation.

Karnataka logs 14,950 Covid-19 cases, 53 deaths

Officials submitted that the pandemic's third wave “is gradually decreasing”, and that only 2,301 patients are under treatment in hospitals. “Of these, 263 are in the ICU and are recovering.”

The number of active cases in the state as of Friday morning was 88,364. Health authorities also stated that the number of calls received on the Covid-19 helpline number 104 has dropped significantly.

Meanwhile, on the vaccination front, 3.73 crore people have been administered two doses while 55 lakh have received the first dose. While the target for the precautionary dose is 12,60,047, so far 9,79,723 people have been given the third dose.

