After Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, Telangana bats for employment of locals in industries

The K Chandrashekar Rao cabinet has decided in favour of a policy allowing 50-60 per cent of skilled jobs and 70-80 per cent of semi-skilled jobs for locals; offering additional incentives to the firms implementing the quota.

While Andhra Pradesh has brought in a law last July reserving 75 per cent jobs in all categories of industrial units for the locals, Karnataka is also bringing in a similar legislation with 75 per cent allocation.

However, pointing to the resentment from the businesses to such reservation rules, the Telangana cabinet has proposed to create a favorable environment to ensure that capable local youth are employed in the industries.

Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra states are also offering industry incentives to encourage job allotments for locals. Industries in Telangana need to be facilitated with the employable local manpower through synergy between the government, industry, and academia, the policy note says.

Chief Minister Rao had earlier instructed the industries department to prepare the policy to allow more job opportunities for local candidates in the industrial units in Telangana.

The department had accordingly prepared a draft policy under the guidance of industries minister KT Rama Rao. The cabinet which met on Wednesday discussed the policy and opined that locals should have more opportunities in industries being set up in the state.

“We will ensure availability of skilled manpower through institutions like the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge; connecting industries with ITIs/polytechnics for continuous availability of skilled manpower,” officials said.

The cabinet has approved a “Grid-policy” providing incentives to the IT companies establishing in areas other than the West Zone of Hyderabad, where the software sector is predominantly concentrated.

Rao’s cabinet has also opted to offer incentives to encourage the use and production of electrical vehicles in the state to reduce air pollution. It has approved the Telangana State Electronic Vehicle and Energy Storage Solution Policy.