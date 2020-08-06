Telangana bats for employment of locals in industries

After Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, Telangana bats for employment of locals in industries

Telangana has become the latest state to endorse employment of locals in industries

Prasad Nichenametla
Prasad Nichenametla, DHNS, Hyderabad,
  • Aug 06 2020, 19:34 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2020, 19:38 ist
Rao had earlier instructed the industries department to prepare the policy to allow more job opportunities for local candidates in the industrial units in Telangana. Credit: PTI/file

The K Chandrashekar Rao cabinet has decided in favour of a policy allowing 50-60 per cent of skilled jobs and 70-80 per cent of semi-skilled jobs for locals; offering additional incentives to the firms implementing the quota.

While Andhra Pradesh has brought in a law last July reserving 75 per cent jobs in all categories of industrial units for the locals, Karnataka is also bringing in a similar legislation with 75 per cent allocation.

However, pointing to the resentment from the businesses to such reservation rules, the Telangana cabinet has proposed to create a favorable environment to ensure that capable local youth are employed in the industries.

Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra states are also offering industry incentives to encourage job allotments for locals. Industries in Telangana need to be facilitated with the employable local manpower through synergy between the government, industry, and academia, the policy note says.

Chief Minister Rao had earlier instructed the industries department to prepare the policy to allow more job opportunities for local candidates in the industrial units in Telangana.

The department had accordingly prepared a draft policy under the guidance of industries minister KT Rama Rao. The cabinet which met on Wednesday discussed the policy and opined that locals should have more opportunities in industries being set up in the state.

“We will ensure availability of skilled manpower through institutions like the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge; connecting industries with ITIs/polytechnics for continuous availability of skilled manpower,” officials said.

The cabinet has approved a “Grid-policy” providing incentives to the IT companies establishing in areas other than the West Zone of Hyderabad, where the software sector is predominantly concentrated.

Rao’s cabinet has also opted to offer incentives to encourage the use and production of electrical vehicles in the state to reduce air pollution. It has approved the Telangana State Electronic Vehicle and Energy Storage Solution Policy.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Telangana
Jobs
Reservation
Locals
K Chandrashekar Rao

What's Brewing

Images show devastation caused in Beirut explosion

Images show devastation caused in Beirut explosion

England's first wild beavers for 400 years can stay

England's first wild beavers for 400 years can stay

Coronavirus leaves Amazon more vulnerable than ever

Coronavirus leaves Amazon more vulnerable than ever

Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic attack

Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic attack

Why the fuss? The US, Taiwan and China: A guide

Why the fuss? The US, Taiwan and China: A guide

 