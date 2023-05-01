After Arikomban translocated, another elephant herd destroys shed in Idukki district

A vacant shed was demolished by a herd of elephants in Chinnakanal area of this high range district less than 24 hours after a notorious tusker, who had damaged several properties in that panchayat, was translocated from there to the Periyar tiger reserve.

A senior forest officer of the area said on Monday that another tusker 'Chakkakomban' and his herd were responsible for the destruction of the temporary shed.

Chakkakomban has received the moniker due to his fondness for jackfruit (chakka). As the shed was vacant, no one was injured in the incident.

The official also said there was nothing unprecedented about the incident as such things happen in the area periodically as it is close to the forest and elephants come there in search of food.

'Arikomban', so called due to his fondness for eating rice, was tranquilised on Saturday evening and released deep into the interiors of the Periyar tiger reserve the following morning. He was removed from the Chinnakanal area of Idukki district due to the property damages he had caused.

Meanwhile, State Forest Minister A K Saseendran said merely because Arikomban was caught and translocated does not mean that no elephant anywhere in Kerala would foray into inhabited areas.

For a permanent solution to the problem, expert opinion would be required for which even the Kerala CM has said that discussions can be held with them. "He (CM) has directed the creation of a panel for that. Those having extreme views will not be included in it," the minister told reporters.