After CPM and Cong, former MP from Kerala now eyes BJP

A P Abdullahkutty who was recently expelled from the Congress for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, called on Modi and BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday.

Abdullahkutty later said that both Modi and Shah welcomed him to the BJP and that he would soon take a decision in this regard.

He also said that his entry in the BJP would help bring the BJP and Muslim community closer— he was being advised by many leaders from the community to join the BJP.

A two-time MP and MLA, Abdullahkutty was earlier with the CPM.

He was expelled from the CPM in 2009 for praising Modi's development initiatives in Gujarat.

There were speculations that the BJP may consider fielding Abdullahkutty from the Majeswaram Assembly constituency in Kasargod district, where a bypoll is in the offing.