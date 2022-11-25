After minister faces body shaming, Kerala mulls awareness campaign

A move by the Kerala education department to consider awareness programmes against body shaming is receiving attention as the decision came after the state education minister himself suffered body shaming through social media.

Earlier this month, general education minister V Sivankutty posted a picture of a some school students taking a selfie with him. One person commented that the minister should "reduce his tummy."

Reacting to the comment, Sivankutty said that body shaming was a 'heinous act.' He also said that a student shared with him the plight of his younger brother who suffered shaming over his complexion and was even forced to change schools.

As a follow-up, the minister announced that the state general education department was working out steps to include awareness against body shaming in school textbooks. A national awareness programme against body shaming would also be initiated, the minister said.