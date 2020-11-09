After NIA and ED, K T Jaleel quizzed by Customs too

Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel has been quizzed by the Customs at Kochi in Kerala on Monday morning.

Jaleel was quizzed mainly in connection with importing 18 tonnes dates and religious materials weighing around 4.5 tonnes from UAE by the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram by availing tax exemptions. The quizzing that began in the morning lasted till evening.

Jaleel has been quizzed by the NIA and Enforcement Directorate earlier. Gold smuggling case accused and former employee of consulate Swapna Suresh is found to be in touch with Jaleel. He also faced allegations of accepting Ramzan relief kits from the consulate and distributing it at his native place and constituency.

Jaleel said in a social media post soon after leaving the Customs office that even as thousands of investigation agencies are conducting probe against him, they would not be able to find any evidence against him as he is confident that he did not indulge in any unlawful act.

Meanwhile, a probe is likely to be conducted into the Ph.D. thesis of Jaleel from Kerala University. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also the chancellor, directed the University authorities to take follow-up action on a petition filed by a forum alleging that there was not much contribution of Jaleel in the thesis done in 2006.

The thesis was based on the Malabar rebellion of 1921.